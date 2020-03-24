Aspirus Health Services gives update on COVID-19 response

Aspirus Health System has given a special update on the coronavirus situation across their medical centers.

Aspirus is currently working on moving all of the staff that are capable of working from home out of their facilities. As well, the company has instituted a policy to screen every individual who enters their facilities at the door. The company is preparing all of its facilities for possible scenarios that can play out due to the outbreak.

"We're preparing for it in basically two phases. One is if the communities are able to help us slow the spread of COVID-19, that's the lower wave. The second is if it has a very big peak, and we're preparing for that wave as well," said Jesse Tischer, Incident Commander for Aspirus Inc.

The health system is also utilizing their staff in positions they may not normally work to combat the virus.

