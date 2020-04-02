As schools close for remainder of school year, districts plan ahead

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-35 Thursday, stating that K-12 schools will remain closed through the rest of the year, unless restrictions are lifted.

"We were hopeful that we'd be able to come back in May, but of course everyone's health and safety is first and foremost. We totally understand that we've got to kick this pandemic before anything happens,” said NICE Community Schools Superintendent, Bryan DeAugustine.

Now, school districts across the state must come up with a plan detailing how they will provide remote learning opportunities for students.

These plans will be complete by mid-April.

"We're going to use a combination of online learning and some broadcasts we're working on with some of our regional partners that will go out over public broadcasting, over the airwaves. We're also exploring a little bit of an idea of a summer school program in August that would be optional for kids who would like to attend. We'll try to put all of those things together to make sure that we make up for these missed learning days,” DeAugustine said.

Negaunee Public Schools has a similar plan.

"We're going to approach this kind of in a hybrid way. We're going to do online with students that are able to do that at home. For those that can't, we're going to send packets home,” said Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent, Dan Skewis.

Both superintendents say having multiple platforms for learning, besides just online learning.. is essential because some students don't have internet or computer capabilities.

"That's why we continue to pursue the idea of a summer school in August where the buses can come and pick the students up and bring them to campus once we get back to our face-to-face operations,” said DeAugustine.

Skewis adds that while this is a difficult time, the district will do everything it can to help students continue their education from home.

"We'll pull this off and it's definitely not ideal, but we're going to do the best we can to make the end of the year as normal as we can during an abnormal time,” Skewis said.

You can read more on the Executive Order 2020-35 by clicking here.

