'Art on the Rocks' show canceled for this summer

A major art show in Marquette has been canceled for this summer.

According to a release from the shows's director, Tristan Luoma, Art on the Rocks is not happening in July 2020.

This would have been the 62nd annual show, but the organizers felt it was best to cancel in the interest of health and safety of artists, attendees and volunteers involved.

A full statement from Luoma is below.

"Dear Friends,

"After many conversations with Show volunteers and artists, in light of the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it is with a heavy heart that the 62nd Annual Art on the Rocks Fine Art Show scheduled for July 25 and 26, 2020 has been canceled.

"In these strange times, the safety and health of our artists, attendees, and volunteers is our top priority. While the future curve of this pandemic is uncertain and July is still a few months away, the risks associated with moving forward are considerable and we felt it irresponsible to hold a large-scale event this summer. In addition, Mattson Lower Harbor Park has been indefinitely closed along with the rest of the City’s park system; with no concrete reopening date set, we can’t comfortably plan for business-as-usual and full use of the park for this year’s Show. Lastly, we understand the impact that COVID-19 has on many of our artists’ travel and exhibition plansfor the summer and wanted to ensure that we made a call on the status of this year’s event as swiftly as possible.

"A huge thank you is owed to our artists, who have been incredibly patient and responsive amidst the uncertainty. Please be sure to support these artists and others in your community as we continue this fight together.

"As difficult as things may be, we’re looking forward to brighter days and can’t wait to see you

again at Art on the Rocks under happier and healthier circumstances!

Take care,

Tristan Luoma

Director, Art on the Rocks"