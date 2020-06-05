Art mini-grants available for western UP counties

Mini grants are available for arts projects, professional development for artists and arts organizations, and arts support to schools.

The Copper Country Community Arts Council (CCCAC) is the administrator for the Regional Regranting program of the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA). The CCCAC facilitates funding opportunities for arts projects in the six counties of the Western Upper Peninsula; Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon.

Minigrants for Arts Projects provide up to $4,000 for locally developed, high quality arts projects, which provide special opportunities to address local arts needs and increase public access to the arts. Minigrants support a broad range of artistic expression from all cultures through projects, which preserve, produce or present traditional and contemporary arts.

Minigrant dollars, matched 1:1 in cash/in-kind can be used for arts activities such as exhibits, readings, performances, workshops, broadcasts, consultancies, commissions, festivals, pow wows, conferences, seminars, video and film productions and screenings, publications, and other arts activities.

Nonprofit organizations, libraries, municipalities, and K-12 schools from the six counties may apply. A panel comprised of knowledgeable individuals from each of the six counties evaluates all funding proposals. The review criterion includes artistic merit, sound planning and management, as well as community service. Geographic distribution, underserved populations, cultural diversity, and a variety of arts disciplines are considered when determining awards.

Professional and Organizational Development grants make funding available for training courses, consultants, conference fees and related travel. Arts and culture organizations, individual artists, and arts educators are eligible to apply for up to $1500. A 25% cash/in-kind match is required.

The deadline is 11:59pm August 3, 2020 for projects taking place October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Application guidelines are available online at https://www.michiganbusiness.org/industries/mcaca/mcaca-grants/ by scrolling down to Mini-grant Program. All applications must be submitted online using SmartSimple.

Registration is required prior to submitting a grant application. Go to https://mcaca.smartsimple.com to register.

Grant Information Workshops will take place online June and early July. Individual assistance is also available.

For more information or to make an appointment contact Cynthia Coté, Regranting Coordinator. by e-mail cynthia@coppercountryarts.com or call 906-482-2333.

Two grant opportunities for K-12 schools have been added to the Regional Regranting Program.

Arts & Culture TREK - Bus Grants provide up to $500 for the transportation cost of an arts or culture related field trip. Arts Equipment & Supplies Grants award up to $1,500 to pay for arts equipment (including repairs of arts equipment) or supplies being used within the classroom/school setting.

Michigan K-12 teachers in any arts discipline may apply for these grants. Applications will be accepted online on a rolling basis starting August 15, 2020 through April 16, 2021 or until all funds are awarded. Activities must take place between October 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

For application guidelines or more information about these grant opportunities for schools contact Cynthia Cote at cynthia@coppercountryarts.com.