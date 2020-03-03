Aquaponics center receives $1.1 million grant

In Menominee County an aquaponics center in Hannahville is expanding, thanks to a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The center, referred to as the “Controlled Environment Agricultural Training Center,” grows plants using an aquaponics system. This system uses fish, microbes and water beds to grow various types of plants and vegetables.

The expansion has allowed for $1.1 million of upgrades, giving the center a brand-new “uncoupled” system.

"The uncoupled system, which is the new system, allows you to expand real easy. The fish barn would support many more greenhouses off of it, with the ease of hooking into the piping system and running water to new greenhouses and new water beds,” said Rodney Lovell, the center’s general manager.

A classroom was also built with grant money and Lovell hopes to educate students and the community on how to sustainably grow food and plants using the newly-expanded center.

