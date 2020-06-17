Anytime Fitness in Chocolay Township Reopens.

If you've been feeling cooped up and are ready to hit the gym good news Anytime Fitness in Chocolay Township is open once again.

After three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Anytime is open with new safety protocols. Staff will be wearing masks, have hired additional cleaning staff, installed new air purifiers and will be taking temperatures when requested.

"We've added extra sanitizing stations, we have medical grade hand sanitizer, we have put in medical air purifiers, people forgot how good of an outlet it is to come to the gym and they've missed it this entire time and now that outlet is back," said Club Manager, Alison Ostrenga.

Anytime Fitness is also asking patrons to skip coming to the gym if they're feeling sick. The new policy for the gym is to wipe down all equipment before and after each use.

