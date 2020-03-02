Another step forward for renovating the Negaunee Senior Center

Another step forward for improving the Negaunee Senior Center happened on Monday evening.

The Negaunee City Council unanimously approved two projects that recently went out to bid involving the interior and exterior of the Negaunee Senior Center.

The city accepted the bid from GE Builders in the amount of $215,800 for the interior of the building, which will include restroom and kitchen renovations, as well as plumbing and electrical modifications.

The city also accepted the bid from A. Lindberg & Sons, Inc. in the amount of $254,210 for the exterior of the building.

There is also another major part of this project, which is adding some much needed parking.

"A road known in Negaunee as ‘No Name Road’ and so what we are going to be doing with that is turning that into an actual parking lot; we will be realigning part of Jackson St and Case St, and then part of Peck St and Tobin St,” said Nate Heffron, City Manager of Negaunee. “Making it a little bit easier in those intersections, also providing a good, quality parking for seniors and other folks that will be using this building."

The overall project will cost about $470,000 and is contingent on the MEDC awarding a grant to fund the project.

City officials are hoping to start construction in the spring and aim to have the renovations complete by September or October of 2020.

