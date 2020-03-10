Annual parenting fair in Iron River

A one stop shop event, for parents, took place in Iron River on Tuesday. The West Iron District Library brought parenting resources, all under one roof.

"We have the annual parenting fair, and it's a time where we get everyone together from our community,” said Stephanie Swenski, the West Iron District Library assistant director and program coordinator.

Many local groups and clubs come together for this event, allowing parents to sign their children up. Groups ranging from recreation soccer, to Great Start, were at the event.

"We live in an area where people are spread miles and mile apart, and so anything that helps bring them together is, it only makes families stronger,” said Shawn Houle, the Great Start family service coordinator.

Organizers hope to bring in the whole family, with kids enjoying activities as well.

"It's something they can all do together. It gets them excited about what there is in our community,” said Swenski.

The event also offering parents the opportunity to form new friendships too.

"It's a really cool way, to meet other people in different ways, or the same people in new ways,” said Abby Garcia, a mother in Iron County.

This is the 22nd year for the annual parenting event, and organizers say it has grown tremendously.

"We're really proud of this event. We're happy that the community supports it. We know that it's really what they are looking for, and it's really giving them the information that they need right at their fingertips, all in one spot,” said Swenski.

The West Iron District Library is working to make sure this event continues to happen every year.