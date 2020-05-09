Annual NTN Dirt Ball weekend takes a new spin

While it may not be your typical Dirt Ball weekend, the Noquemanon Trail Network says this year, they are still celebrating the annual event with volunteers, in the time of COVID-19.

"We put out a bunch of trail sections that can be adopted by people, and they went out over the last week and removed leaves, cut logs, removed down trees and opened up drainages,” said Noquemanon Trail Network Executive Director, Lori Hauswirth.

After more than 60 volunteers completed the bulk of work, the NTN encouraged people to go out and share their adventure on social media Saturday.

Along the way, Hauswirth says the NTN placed small surprises like ice cream and beer tokens for people to use.

"There are a lot of non-profit groups working that are volunteer based, and those are really the people that are caring for, and building, maintaining and keeping access to the trails,” said Hauswirth.

Dirt Ball weekend's final spin happened at Blackrocks Brewery where the NTN asked people to purchase a six-pack since the group couldn't celebrate with their usual fundraising social.

"It's a way for us to give back to those businesses that have supported the trails over the years because it's really a relationship that depends on each other,” explained Hauswirth.

The trail network hopes people will continue protecting the trails, especially considering how many more people are using the trails now due to COVID-19, than in years prior.

"Whether we do it as a group or we do it alone, it's really important that those trails are cared for by the community,” said Hauswirth.

Hausworth says the NTN is currently looking at ways to increase membership dollars by encouraging people to continue supporting the trails since fundraising is limited due to event cancellations.