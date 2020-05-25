American Legion Post 186 honors the fallen during Memorial Day services

Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor the sacrifice of our brave military members who died in the line of duty. Due to COVID-19, there were no parades this year, just solemn ceremonies.

In the Keweenaw, Monday morning, the American Legion Post 186 performed 10 honor guard ceremonies in the Houghton/Hancock area. These included raising the American flag, and a 21 gun salute.

“This day is very sacred to us, we honor those who gave the supreme sacrifice in service to our country,” said Rod Guilbault, American Legion Post 186 Commander. “We must never forget that.”

The American Legion Post 186 wants to thank everyone who made it one of their services Monday.

