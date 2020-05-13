Alpha Michigan Brewing Co. to donate some beer proceeds to area St. Vincent de Paul pantries

Beer is on tap and flowing in Alpha.

"We are grateful to our customers. They have just come out of the woodworks. They're coming from Wisconsin, Niagara, Florence,” said Stewart Creel, the Alpha Michigan Brewing Company Co-owner.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic the company is still able to brew and sell beer. Alpha Michigan Brewing Company has changed the way they do business.

They have added many precautions including a walk-up window. They only allow four people inside, while social distancing, when picking up beer to go. All of those people must also wear a mask if they are able.

Creel says the support has been amazing, so they have found a new way to give back.

"You know what, let's just give to the local food banks. We won't give them food, but we will give them the money to go buy the food,” he said.

For the next three Saturdays, the brewery will be donating 20 percent of their beer sales on those days to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantries in Crystal Falls, Iron River, and Florence. Each week, one food pantry will receive this money along with an additional $200 contributed by the brewery.

The Crystal Falls St. Vincent de Paul president, Louise Holmes says this is helps a lot.

"We'll use it for the emergency situations, bills that come in that people can't pay,” she said.

Holmes says they are stocked on food, but the generosity doesn't go unnoticed.

"To have that extra resource. They're wonderful, the brewery. They do a lot of community things for us. We appreciate it,” she said.

"It just kind of goes with what we are here for, in the first place. We're brewing, we've got people that are in need, we've got great customer supporting us, so let's all just kind of pitch in,” said Creel.

Alpha Michigan Brewing Company is open for growler/howler fills and keg takeout Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. central time.

For more information on Alpha Michigan Brewing Company, visit their website.

To visit Alpha Michigan Brewing Company's Facebook page click here.