Alley Kat's Quilt Shop moving to new location in Marquette

A quilting business in Marquette is on the move, but they're not going far.

Alley Kat's Quilt Shop and Sewing Center has been reopened for a few weeks, after taking some time off during the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, the shop is moving to a new location on Washington Street, next to Outlanders and across from KFC. The new location will nearly double the square footage for the shop and allow for the return of classes at the shop.

"In the new space, it's not chopped up, the square footage is larger, so we're going to be able to accommodate more people in at the same time and still be safe," said owner Kathryn Norton. "It's exciting and I've heard from a lot of people in the community that are excited about the move as well."

The shop will close for the move July 1 through July 5 and reopen at the new location on July 6.

Learn more about Alley Kat's by visiting its Facebook page or website.

