Allen Kerridge named Kewadin Casinos CEO

Sault Tribe member Allen M. Kerridge has been named Kewadin Casinos CEO by the Sault Tribe’s Board of Directors and Gaming Authority.

Kerridge has been serving as interim CEO since May 2019. The change is effective immediately.

"The Gaming Authority and Sault Tribe Board of Directors are excited about entering a new era and approach to capitalizing on our greatest asset — our Kewadin team members," Tribal Chairperson Aaron Payment said on behalf of the board. "A plan for reigniting our quality control advisory and for soliciting from individual team members how we can improve will be announced in the weeks to come."

Payment added, “We are all in this together and value the input of each and every team member.”

Kerridge, an accomplished casino executive, has 20 years experience in casino management, gaming, marketing and human resources, starting out at Sault Tribe Kewadin Casinos and coming full circle to manage the entire operation. He has served as general manager of both Sault Ste. Marie and Manistique casinos, and has experience in directing slots and table games in large commercial gaming environments.

Soon after his return home, Kerridge joined the Sault CVB as a board member to help promote community events and drive tourism to the area. He supports many community charitable events.

“I have tried to involve myself more in the community to encourage a positive relationship with our operations and our local communities,” Kerridge said.

When he isn’t working, the new CEO spends time with family, fishing and taking in the scenery.

“I would like to thank all Kewadin team members for their hard work and great attitude in these uncertain times,” Kerridge said. “I’m excited to move forward.”