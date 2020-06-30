"All Business is Essential" founder plans 4th of July event

The founder of a movement aimed at reopening Michigan businesses during the coronavirus pandemic is now organizing a Fourth of July celebration in his hometown.

An Independence Day celebration is planned in Hubbell on Friday, July 3. Baby E's BBQ is not participating, though it is listed on this map.

Erik Kiilunen, founder of All Business is Essential and CEO of Neuvokas Corporation, is planning the Party on the Point in Hubbell on Friday, July 3-- the day neighboring village Lake Linden typically holds its popular Independence Day fireworks display, which has been canceled this year.

The Party on the Point will be held near Torch Lake, beyond 6th Street off M-26. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Fireworks are planned to be set off at dusk.

Kiilunen says the free, family-oriented event will take place on his private property and will include live music and fireworks. He says his Class C fireworks are legal to shoot without a permit, but he is hoping to be granted a permit for larger Class A fireworks before the event.

Kiilunen says he has enough parking space for 1,000 cars and is planning for traffic control, including a fire lane. He says he's also working to secure an ambulance on site during the evening in the event of an emergency.

He's also asking the public to respect the area and keep it clean. Kiilunen is requesting visitors not to bring alcohol.

Baby E's BBQ, a barbecue restaurant in Houghton, tells TV6 it will not be participating in the event. Kiilunen has previously said the restaurant would be selling food there. [The interview above was recorded before knowledge of Baby E's decision not to participate.]

TV6 has reached out to the Lake Linden Police Department for comment on the planned event and has not heard back.

