'All Business is Essential' announces 'huge, free public party' to celebrate Fourth of July

'All Business is Essential' leader, Erik Kiilunen, announced Tuesday that he's throwing the biggest party in Michigan for the Fourth of July this year to celebrate our country's birthday and the idea that freedom is essential.

"Patriotic Party on the Point" will celebrate freedom with a band.

It's an open peninsula in Hubbell by Torch Lake, and will have family-friendly activities, and of course, fireworks.

"This is about the founding of our country and out freedom," Kiilunen said. "this is the way we should celebrate the essential rights guaranteed to us by God and our Constitution. We have the freedom to gather, exchange ideas, and appreciate how great our country is on its birthday!"

There will be plenty of parking available to guests, while local businesses and vendors are welcome to volunteer to provide food and services. And the best part is, it's free for anyone who wants to party like it's 1776.

"My goal is to get as many people together as we can, forget about this [COVID-19] nonsense for a while, and celebrate what it means to be Americans," Kiilunen said.

Press release from All Business is Essential.