Alger County Sheriff's Office cancels visitations through April 6

The Alger County Sheriff's Office has canceled visitation to the office.

Below is the statement from Captain Matthew Waldron.

The Alger County Sheriff Office has made the decision to cancel inmate visitation and limit all front office non-essential business to emergencies only.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Office front door will be locked indefinitely to the general public, due in part to the recommendations handed down by Governor [Gretchen] Whitmer in regards to the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Our number one priority is to prevent possible exposure to staff as well as inmates.

Sheriff Brock is requesting that all non-emergent issues as well as business issues be handled via telephone.

Please call 906-387-4444 (Ext 0) prior to coming to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

This situation will be re-evaluated on April 6, 2020. A press release will be issued prior to any changes of this directive.

This directive does not affect this office‘s responding to medical emergencies as well as law enforcement emergencies. This directive is designed to limit public interaction(s) within our front office lobby.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. The health and safety of our public as well as our staff is our top priority.

