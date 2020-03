Weather has caused a major highway to close in Upper Michigan.

According to the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post, effective immediately, M-28 is closed between Kawbawgam Road and Munising due to windy, snowy weather.

An alternate route is M-94 between US-41 and M-28.

MSP will send out a notification when the road is reopened.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story when those details are sent out.