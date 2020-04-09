Alcohol consumption on the rise

April is alcohol awareness month, and while bars and restaurants may be closed, alcohol consumption is rapidly rising, especially with people staying home.

Because of this, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission is urging people to drink in moderation.

With COVID-19 presenting a new reality many of us aren't comfortable with, people are looking for ways to escape.

The most common coping mechanism right now is alcohol consumption.

"A lot of things we're experiencing as a society is really scary, it's really unknown, none of us have really been here,” said Hannah Holma, an Outpatient Substance Abuse Counselor for Great Lakes Recovery Center in Marquette.

"We don't want people to get anxious and start heavy drinking,” Michigan Liquor Control Commission Chair, Pat Gagliardi.

Nationally, sales of alcoholic beverages spiked 55 percent in the week ending march 21, compared to the same time last year.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission fears if people drink too much, it could potentially increase their chances of catching COVID-19, since alcohol is known to cause a weaker immune system.

"As we take on this virus, which is way, way more deadly than the flu that moderation in alcohol consumption is important."

Staff at Great Lakes Recovery Center in Marquette understand people at home may want to drink on a more frequent basis to escape our current reality, but they advise people don't, and find other engaging activities to keep your mind busy.

"Reading, mindfulness, coloring, and puzzles will help people not be focused so much on drinking to escape the scariness that we're seeing,” said Holma.

Great Lakes Recovery Centers' resources are available for anyone seeking help during the pandemic.