After 5,000 meals provided, Jackson Pit ends student lunch program

Jackson's Pit Gourmet Grill & Bar handed out free student lunches for ten weeks. After 5,000 meals given, valued at nearly $10,000, the restaurant is stopping its program.

Initially only intended to last two weeks, donations from more than 100 people extended the 'no questions asked' program to longer than two months.

"I don't think I am lying or exaggerating by saying that probably nine out of every ten kids that came in left saying, 'Have a great day'. They all thanked us every day and they were telling us to have a nice day," said Ivy Ridenour, Jackson's Pit Owner. "When kids do that, it just hits you right in the heart. We ended up feeling probably more blessed than what the kids were."

At the peak of the service, Jackson's Pit said they gave out 120 lunches per day.

