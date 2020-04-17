Advantedge Sports hosting Virtual 5K on Saturday, April 18

Advantedge Sports Training in Marquette is hosting a free virtual 5K event on Saturday, April 18.

From noon - 8 p.m., participants can map out their own route and run, jog or walk their way to the finish line. Being a local business, Advantedge wanted to find a way to give back to the community who has been so supportive during this time.

“We’ve also been fortunate to have a community of individuals and adults and athletes alike that have really supported and rallied around us during this time. What I wanted to do was kind of give back a little bit, and just kind of support some excitement back in the community,” said Dustin Brancheau, Owner of Advantedge Sports Training.

Local businesses have donated gift cards and items that will be raffled off after everyone has completed the race.

If you would like to participate, take a picture of yourself after you have finished your 5K. Then, post it to Facebook or Instagram tagging Advantedge Sports.