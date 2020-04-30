Adopt a 2020 Marquette County Senior group growing

A Facebook group has formed to help brighten the days of high school seniors in Marquette County. It's called Adopt a 2020 Marquette County Senior.

By adopting a senior, people agree to send them something in the mail, a card or small gift. The groups administrator is hoping people shop local for a gift. It all started as a way to show the seniors the community supports them during these unusual times.

"I think the community is getting to see these seniors more than what they would have if there was a graduation, now we get to see seniors throughout Marquette County, we get to see their pictures, we get to see what they accomplished in high school, we get to see their plans," said the Group Administrator, Heather Holmstrom.

The group still has some seniors looking to be adopted. It's only been one week and the group already has more than 1,200 members.

