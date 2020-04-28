Additonal Norlite Nursing Center residents test positive for COVID-19

Norlite Nursing Center has confirmed more coronavirus cases among residents at its facility.

In a Monday Facebook post, the facility said that 18 residents are currently being treated after testing positive for COVID-19. Five residents there have died as a result of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The virus was first detected in the facility's 200 Unit after an employee tested positive on March 31.

On April 20, Norlite announced the virus had spread to the 400 unit. It is unclear where the newest cases are located.

Norlite began a second round of testing asymptomatic residents Monday and will be conducting tests through Wednesday. Employee testing is underway as well.

The facility is also expressing thanks for its hardworking employees.

"The staff has been working extremely hard under extraordinarily stressful and heartbreaking circumstances. They are making tremendous sacrifices to protect our residents. We are proud of them and the community should be as well," Norlite said in its Facebook post.

