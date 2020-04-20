Additonal Norlite Nursing Center residents, staff test positive for COVID-19

Norlite Nursing Center has confirmed more coronavirus cases among residents and staff at its facility.

In a Monday Facebook post, the facility said 13 total residents and six employees have tested positive for COVID-19. As of April 20, five residents have died from the coronavirus.

The facility recently confirmed two more cases, and one of the two newly-confirmed residents was from the 400 Unit, the first confirmation to occur outside the 200 Unit at Norlite.

"This means that the coronavirus has spread outside of the isolated units, and it is likely that it must have been transmitted unintentionally by an employee. We can't stress infection control enough, and we will now be closely watching the 400 hall for the next 12+ days for any others showing symptoms," Norlite said in its post.

But, the facility said it has a silver lining.

"In positive news, the 200 Unit has not had a new case of symptoms in over 8 days. This is the unit where the other 12 cases originated," the facility said.

