Additional COVID-19 resources for U.P. businesses

Before businesses are allowed to re-open, several UP business development organizations are providing owners with resources to restart through a webinar discussion held Wednesday.

The goal is to get Michigan’s economy running again, and begin creating a sense of normalcy.

"Businesses are asking a lot of questions, and we want to provide them with information as we receive it so this is a great way for us to address a larger audience instead of calling a bunch of businesses individually,” said Mary Myers, the Director of Business Development for the Lake Superior Community Partnership.

Wednesday’s panel discussion offered ways for businesses to apply for loans and seek legal advice.

The group also discussed collaboration efforts happening in the UP surrounding COVID-19, state programs and what owners should expect when the economy restarts.

"Businesses are in need of a lot of help right now,” said Myers. “A lot of them are hurting, so we have things such as a crisis checklist that people can go through to have things that they might not have even thought about just to help guide them."

This way, Myers and other panelists say businesses will feel supported and prepared.

"We have come together, and we are staying together, and really at the end of the day, success is going to be measured by our ability to work together,” said InvestUP CEO, Marty Fittante.

If you missed Wednesday’s panel discussion, a link will be provided on their website.