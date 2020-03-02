Absentee voters can vote again if favorite candidate is out

It's not too late: Voters who used an absentee ballot for Michigan's March 10 presidential primary election can change their preference and vote again.

At least eight Democratic candidates have dropped out of the race since Michigan absentee ballots were printed.

They include Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor, and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Absentee voting in Michigan is up substantially now that voters can cast an absentee ballot for any reason.

Voters should contact their local clerk or go to the Secretary of State website for more information.

