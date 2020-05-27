Absentee ballot applications sent to Michigan voters

Absentee voting applications are being sent to voters across the state. However, people can still vote in person if they so choose.

In November 2018, Michigan voters passed proposal three, giving every citizen the right to vote absentee without reason. As we approach this years August and November elections, the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing. An increase in absentee voting could limit traffic at polls, potentially keeping voters and poll workers safer.

“Due to COVID happening, the Secretary of State felt that all of the voters who are not on the permanent list should get an absentee ballot application by mail, and then use it if they so wish,” said Jennifer Kelly, Houghton County Clerk/Register of Deeds.

It is up to each voter to decide if they want to fill out the absentee voter application. Polling locations will still be open in August and November. If you plan to vote in person, you do not have to fill out the application.