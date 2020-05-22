Absent voter ballot applications begin arriving to registered Michigan voters

Absent voter ballot applications are beginning to arrive in the mailboxes of registered Michigan voters Friday.

The application comes in an envelope from Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, pictured above, with the words "Official Election Mail Authorized by the U.P. Postal Service" on top.

The letter included with the application reminds residents "You have the right to vote by mail in every election" and that there are upcoming elections in August and November for Michigan. The decision to allow no-reason absentee voting was approved by Michigan voters during the November 2018 election.

The application includes the option to permanently vote absentee, or request ballots for one or both elections for August and November 2020.

Once the application is filled out, registered voters are asked to either:

1. Mail the application with the proper postage, to your local clerk.

2. Email the application to your local clerk, making sure your signature is completely visible.

3. Or, deliver it in person to your local clerk's office, or authorized assistant.

You can also have any registered voter return the application in-person for you, provided they sign your application as well.

The ballot application also includes a warning, in part saying:

"You must be a United States citizen to vote. If you are not a United States citizen, you will not be issued an absent voter ballot. A person making a false statement in this absent voter application is guilty of a misdemeanor. It is violation of Michigan election law for a person other than those listed in the above instructions to return, offer to return, agree to return, or solicit to return your absent voter ballot application to the clerk."

To learn more about the absent voter ballot applications and elections in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Vote.

