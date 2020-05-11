ATV crash in Iron County leaves one person injured

A crash involving an ATV 4-wheeler left one person injured in Iron County on Saturday.

According to the Iron Mountain State Police Post, officers were dispatched on Saturday to an injury crash involving an ATV 4-wheeler that had rolled over.

The crash occurred on an ORV trail, 0.8 miles north of a residence on Old M-69 Rd in Mansfield Township, Iron County.

The driver of the 4-wheeler was attempting to turn around on the trail and drove onto a small hill.

The vehicle became unstable and overturned on top of the driver.

The driver was treated by STAR EMS and transported to the Dickinson County Hospital for severe back pain.

The driver was then transported to Saint Vincent Hospital in Wisconsin.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

No further information has been released at this time.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.