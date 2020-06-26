UPDATE: 911 services restored after experiencing outages Friday

UPDATE: 4:58 p.m.

The Michigan State Police says 911 services have been restored as of about 4:55 p.m. ET

Intermittent 911 outages are being experienced throughout portions of the state of Michigan Friday.

The severe storms moving through that area of Upper Michigan have caused network issues for dispatching centers. The Michigan State Police tells TV6 & FOX UP some calls are getting through, while others aren't.

Chippewa County Central Dispatch believes calls are routing normally now, but please call 906-495-3312 if you still cannot get through.

Until further notice, all Delta County 911 calls must be called into 906-786-5911.

Iron County 911 calls should go through 906-875-4425.

For Marquette County, use 906-475-9912 if you cannot get through to 911.

