AG Nessel comments on UP Energy Taskforce report; Urges planning to prepare shutdown of Line 5

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday submitted comments on the draft report recently released by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s UP Energy Task Force.

The report included specific recommendations to enhance the reliability of propane supply in the Upper Peninsula and a detailed analysis of alternative means of supplying propane if the current system of supply – which depends in part on Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline – changes.

“It is imperative that our state is prepared to implement a cost-effective replacement of propane supplies currently provided by the natural gas liquids the Line 5 pipeline transports,” said Nessel. “The Governor's UP Energy Task Force is focusing on the steps necessary to ensure we meet the energy needs of all Michiganders for generations to come and I commend the task force for their prompt work on this issue.”

Key findings in the technical report showing that shutting down Line 5 need not cause propane shortages or large price spikes, include:

• The identification of a number of robust and diverse alternative supply options for delivery to the Michigan market such as transporting propane by rail from other supply hubs; and

• Supply disruptions will likely result in only modest wholesale price increases.

In her comments, Nessel also endorsed and, in some instances, proposed strengthening specific task force recommendations, including:

• Making full use of and expanding propane storage;

• Improving transportation infrastructure such as rail lines;

• Making propane more affordable, especially to low income families; and

• Strengthening consumer protection laws.

A copy of AG Nessel’s letter is available by clicking here.

