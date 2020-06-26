AG Nessel, MSP release OK2SAY 2019 Annual Report

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in partnership with the Michigan State Police today announced the release of the 2019 OK2SAY Annual Report, noting the student safety program received more than 5,700 tips with the two most reported incidents being suicide threats and bullying.

OK2SAY is an effective prevention-based reporting mechanism tool, logging 25,413 tips from students across Michigan since September 2014 as of early June. The program received nearly 23,000 tips through December 2019.

“OK2SAY has done more than save lives, it's prevented violence and has ensured that Michigan students have a safe place to learn and grow,” said Nessel. “OK2SAY has played an important role in helping students get the support they need, both in school and out in their communities.”

OK2SAY received 5,742 tips in 2019. Tips were received in 31 categories, including these top five categories:

- 1,298 tips on suicide threats

- 1,001 tips on bullying

- 624 tips on drugs

- 401 tips related to “other” (e.g., anxiety, stress, depression, harassment)

- 368 tips on self-harm

“The Michigan State Police continues to be proud of the positive impact this program is having in improving safety within our schools and in supporting Michigan students,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “Students should know that even though they are not physically meeting in school buildings right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our OK2SAY technicians remain at work and stand ready to support students 24/7 in any way they can.”

KEY FEATURES OF OK2SAY

Confidential Reporting: The identity of the reporting party will not be disclosed to local law enforcement, school officials or the person about whom a tip is offered unless the reporter voluntarily chooses to disclose his or her identity. If the reporter is a minor, the parent or guardian must also consent.

Comprehensive Technology: Anyone can confidentially submit tips 24/7 using any of the five tip methods: phone, text message, email, website and OK2SAY mobile app. Multi-media attachments like photos and links to additional information are encouraged. Coordinated Intervention: Upon receipt of a tip, specially trained OK2SAY technicians at the Michigan State Police screen and forward tips to an appropriate responding agency including local law enforcement, schools, local community mental health organizations or the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Accountability: Each responding organization is asked to complete an Outcome Report detailing the nature of the tip, how the tip was handled and whether the situation was completely resolved or requires ongoing attention. Outcome Reports provide local entities with an opportunity to show they take student safety threats seriously and track them. The 2019 OK2SAY Annual Report details the types and numbers of tips handled throughout the year.

HOW TO SUBMIT A TIP TO OK2SAY

OK2SAY encourages confidential tips on criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees and schools. Tips can be submitted through any of the following five ways:

Call: 8-555-OK2SAY, 855-565-2729

Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)

Email OK2SAY

Visit the OK2SAY website

OK2SAY Mobile App: Available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android mobile devices.