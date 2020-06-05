A virtual Walk in the Park for Brain Tumor Research

The annual Walk in the Park for Brain Tumor Research is still going on this year, but virtually. In a normal year the event brings people together at Ludington Park in Escanaba to walk and raise money for brain tumor research.

Like many other events, they've adapted to keep with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year they still want people to walk, just on their own or at least socially distant and hopefully it will expand the event outside of Escanaba.

"We are not having a gather-in-one-place type of event, but that opens up an opportunity for us to involve people all over the country which is what we're doing with this virtual walk, we're all still planning on walking on June 27th wherever you are in the country," said Mary McInnis, Organizer.

If you sign up before June 8 you can get this years t-shirt, the walk is June 27. This will be the 16th year for the Walk in the Park for Brain Tumor Research. The group organizing the event is hoping this year they can top $90,000 raised in total since the event began. You can find more information in the related links section on this page.

