A group of Michigan salons, spas, barbershop owners and workers working to show the Governor they're ready to reopen

A coalition of two dozen salons, spas, barbershop owners and workers say it's time to reopen their business, and they're working to show Governor Gretchen Whitmer they're ready.

"A lot of salons are small businesses so we need to be back to work soon,” said Embrace Salon and Spa owner and stylist, Nicole Bullock.

Bullock says the coalition submitted an eight step proposal to Governor Whitmer last week.

The proposal outlines tasks they're already doing as well as items they can improve to make their shops a safe place to come during this time.

"We have a lot of these rules in place already, and it's very easy for us to implement them with our clients, and to show the community that we are very safe already,” explained Bullock.

Many of the rules the coalition created consist of of behind-the-scenes work like sanitizing and having limited clients inside their shops.

"There were so many ideas. There were ideas I never even contemplated, and I understand that's a real big reason why it's going to take a little bit longer, but everyone had the best ideas. It's very simple stuff if we could just implement it,” said Bullock.

This way, Bullock says the group will be on their way to reopening again.

"I really want to get back to work, but I also want to have my clients back in my chair. I love being with them, and I want to be able to catch back up and start working again,” exclaimed Bullock.

After submitting the proposal to Governor Whitmer, the coalition is hopeful to receive a response soon that will give them the ok to reopen.