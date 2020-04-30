A delicious donation for UP Health System Marquette

Thanks to a donation staff at UP Health System Marquette are being treated to Smelted Wood Fired Pizza for a few days. A donor, wishing to remain anonymous gave Smelted money for the pizzas.

Wednesday through Friday the pizzas were dropped off at 5 p.m. at the front entrance to the hospital. For the owner of Smelted, it was a sign of a community coming together during a time of crisis.

"It goes to show a lot about this community, the city of Marquette and the greater U.P. area what a really really cool time, as hard as it is, and as difficult and as challenging as it is, to see people come together like this and step up, it was really exciting for us to be a part of," said Smelted Owner, Matt Lucas.

In addition to staff like nurses and doctors the donor also wanted to recognize some of the other workers in the hospital including maintenance, dietary, transport and environmental services.

