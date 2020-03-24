U.P. high school donates hospital supplies

An Upper Michigan high school is doing their part to help the community.

Nearly 200 pairs of goggles were donated. (WLUC photo)

“Marquette senior high school decided to donate whatever supplies we had that could be helpful in terms of goggles and other things,” said Jonathan Young, Marquette Senior High School, principal.

They heard there was a shortage of medical supplies and wanted to do something about it.

“I also had heard on the news the shortage and seeing that other medical science programs throughout the state and really the country were donating their supplies of the personal protective equipment – anything that could be used to protect the healthcare workers,” said Ronda Manninen, a health occupations teacher.

Young says it’s a way to give back to their community.

“They’ve always been there to support us and we of course want to be there to support our community and the people. So we felt like given the fact that the need that’s there as well as the fact that we’d like to be an example for our students. This is the right thing to do at a time like this,” said Young.

The school is hoping that their donation will last until the hospital can order supplies again.

“There’s a shortage right now and until orders for the increased production catches up with the demand, at least maybe this can supplement their supply and buy some time,” said Manninen.

Marquette Senior High School donated more than 60 surgical gowns, 1,000 face masks, and nearly 200 pairs of goggles.

The hospital was very appreciative of their donation.

