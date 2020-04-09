911 services having intermittent issues in Marquette County

(Pixabay/MGN image)
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 911 services are having some issues Thursday afternoon in Marquette County.

According to the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post, as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Marquette County Central Dispatch is experiencing intermittent issues with 911 services.

Some callers are getting a busy signal when attempting to dial 911.

Anyone unable to get through via 911, should call 906-475-9912.

The issue is being worked on and the MSP will be sending out an update when services are back to normal.

