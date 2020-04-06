906 Motor Sports Custom Apparel has new design that benefits local healthcare workers, first responders

As cases of COVID-19 continue to spread in Upper Michigan, healthcare workers and first responders are getting even busier. That's why many local businesses have stepped up to help.

906 Motor Sports Custom Apparel in Newberry makes heat transfer vinyl designs that go on anything from glass to clothes, and even camping equipment. When owners Bryan and Lisa Foster heard about the Facebook group ‘Hearts for hope,’ they decided to make a new design.

"So I took the Upper Peninsula and put hearts in it, and put ‘Yooper Strong’ around it," said Bryan.

That design is now available on their website, on stickers, sweaters, hats, and license plates.

“It's honestly endless options,” said Lisa. “We can heat press on pretty much anything, and the stickers, they can go anywhere."

The Fosters say that 60% of the proceeds from items with the ‘Yooper Strong’ heart design will go to healthcare workers and first responders around the Luce County area.

"I've already donated $450 to Luce County EMS, and today I'm donating $450 to Luce County Fire Department," said Bryan.

The Fosters say that as long as there is a demand for their design, they will keep making them and making donations.

"We were both born and raised in this community and it's a great place to live and it's a very caring community,” said Lisa. “Anything we can do to give back, it's just a good feeling."

Everything can be purchased online at 906motorsports.com, and items can be delivered anywhere in the country.

“They can choose to pick it up if they like, or I ship everything for $2. I don't care what it is, I'll ship it," said Bryan.

The Fosters say they have been slammed with orders the past few days, but they're excited to be working so hard.

"It's just our contribution, like, thanks for being out there and putting yourself in jeopardy in this hard time that everybody is going through," said Lisa.

