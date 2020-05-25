906 Crossfit takes part in Memorial Day "Murph Challenge"

906 Crossfit in Ishpeming joined Crossfit gyms across the country for a Memorial Day workout.

It’s called the Murph Challenge, and is named after Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed during active service in 2005.

The workout starts with a one mile run. After that, participants go into 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 air squats. If that wasn’t enough, the workout finishes with another one mile run.

For the 10 people participating locally today, it’s a way to reflect during this memorial day.

“It’s important for us just to show our gratitude and our thanks for the soldiers, men and women both, who lost their lives in fighting for our country,” Shay Korpi, Co-Owner, 906 Crossfit

Under the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, 906 Crossfit is not currently open. They have opened up their parking lot for members to use for exercises that require more space.