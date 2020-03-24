906 Adventure Team summer registration TBD, not cancelled

Local non-profit group the 906 Adventure Team is making some small adjustments in response to coronavirus and the governor's order to stay home. They are 'not' cancelling registration at this time, but they are switching the date to 'to be determined.'

906 Adventure Team is more than just a bike ride. (WLUC photo)

Luckily for the group registration wasn't set to begin until June. We spoke with the groups director over the phone Tuesday afternoon.

"We have to be proactive, we have to assume responsibility for the part we play to make things a little bit better, I don't think it's a time to feel entitled to anything, or feel owed anything, we have to contribute to a community and to a greater good to get through this thing quicker and ride bikes as soon as possible," said Adventure Director Todd Poquette.

Since starting in Marquette the 906 Adventure Team has grown to include both Delta and Gogebic counties as well.

