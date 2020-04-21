906 Adventure Team promotes physical activity with "Adventure Bingo"

A new project started by the 906 Adventure Team is helping kids and adults stay active during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

It’s starting a game of Adventure Bingo. The staff wanted to provide a variety of challenges, filling the bingo sheet with different workouts, educational opportunities and fun activities.

After completing a challenge, you can cross out that box until you’ve completed a whole row. Then, send a picture of your card to the 906 Adventure Team.

“We’re trying to look forward, and offer something for people to, kind of keep them having fun and smiling, in the belief that it is going to pay off in the future,” said Todd Poquette, Director of Adventure, 906 Adventure Team.

Adventure Bingo started yesterday, and runs for two weeks. 906 Adventure Team plans to continue this project in the future. To download the bingo board, click here.