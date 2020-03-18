UPDATE: 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lower Michigan, 1 death

There are now 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lower Michigan along with the first reported death.

Wednesday's new numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services still show no positive cases confirmed in Upper Michigan. Click here to see Wednesday's breakdown by county.

Beaumont Health in Wayne County has announced the first Michigan death of a patient with coronavirus Wednesday.

Beaumont Health tweeted the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials are saying the man was in his 50's and had other underlying medical conditions. Officials said he died early Wednesday morning.

We are learning new information about testing in Upper Michigan. TV6 & FOX UP have contacted county health departments, as DHHS says it doesn't track how many people have been tested in each county.

According to Mike Snyder, the health officer for Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties, nine Delta County residents and ten Menominee County residents have been tested for the COVID-19. Of the 19 total tests, 13 are pending. The turn around time PHDM is experiencing is two to three days after the test is received by the lab.

Currently PHDM is telling people who have been tested that they need to self-quarantine until the results have come back. The close contacts of those tested also need to self-quarantine.

Health care providers are the ones who decides who gets tested. Currently PHDM has two test kits on hand, although private providers have additional kits.

At Dickinson County Healthcare System, COVID-19 testing started Monday. Results are pending for seven people.

DCHS has not revealed any further details about those people, including where they are from. The hospital says it will take about four days to get test results, which means some results may be in Thursday. DCHS recommended the patients self-quarantine after being tested.

This story will be updated as more information is released from other health departments and health care providers.

The Trump administration is slashing regulations governing test development in a bid to ramp up screening for the coronavirus amid nationwide frustration with the slow pace of the effort.

Go to Michigan's coronavirus website to learn more about social distancing measures.

Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight into the Chippewa County International Airport on Sunday night are being asked to limit contact with others and call their local health departments after a woman on the flight tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Algoma Public Health in Canada, a woman from Algoma flew into the airport on Sunday.

APH said the woman, who is in her 50s, returned to Algoma on Sunday from the United States and notified APH of respiratory symptoms the next day. She was taken by ambulance to Sault Area Hospital for testing the same day.

Anyone who flew on Delta Airlines Flight 4212 from Minneapolis-St. Paul into the Chippewa County International Airport on March 15 around 10:45 p.m. is asked to contact their local public health authority.

The woman has been sent home where she remains in self-isolation, following public health guidance and monitoring, said APH. It is the first positive case of COVID-19 in the Algoma region.

“Given the transmission of the virus around the world, having a confirmed case in our region is not unexpected,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Associate Medical Officer of Health. “Across Algoma communities, our health professionals and partners across all sectors have been preparing for COVID-19. Now, more than ever, we are asking all Algoma citizens to help prevent the spread of this virus, especially through the use of social distancing measures.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Health continue to advise all travelers to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving back in Canada from international travel.

On Facebook, the Chippewa County Health Department says it's aware there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case in Sault, Ontario.

If you believe you have been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, limit contact with others and call your local health department. The Chippewa County Health Department's number is 906-635-1566.

President Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. and Canada have agreed to close the border to “non-essential traffic,” but trade won’t be affected.