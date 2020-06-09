$7M of federal assistance coming to Michigan for utility bills

Unemployment has been sent soaring due to COVID-19.

According, to the US Department of Labor, the U.S. unemployment rate increased to 14.7 percent, or 23.1 million people, in April.

With Michigan having the second highest unemployment rate in the country, federal help totaling over $7 million is on the way for those behind on utility payments.

"People have a lot of economic needs (during the pandemic) so we are doing whatever we can to help people pay their bills," said Bob Wheaton, Michigan Department of Health and Human Service Public Information Officer.

Providers around Michigan, including Semco Energy, are ending their agreement to not cut off customer’s utility on June 12. With many still behind on their payments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) stepped in.

"There are going to be direct payments that the state received from the federal government that will be made on their behalf to their utility providers to prevent their utilities from being shut off," Wheaton stated.

$7 million will be dispersed across Michigan to nearly 18,000 households.

Assisting in the effort, providers themselves.

"In addition to the moratorium on shutoffs, they have also agreed to wave 25 percent of the outstanding bills that are receiving this direct payment so that’s approximately $2.3 million," Wheaton said.

According to a release, no application is necessary and not all payments have been released yet. Only households who are at least 90 days behind on their bills are eligible.

Those who are behind, but don’t quality, should reach out to their provider and seek other assistance.

"We have a program called State Emergency Relief and there is funding available to households through that who meet income requirement and other requirements."

For more information and to see if you quality, visit michigan.gov/mibridges.

