7 year old celebrates birthday in unique way

Ishpeming resident Cason Lawson celebrated his seventh birthday on Wednesday.

When the coronavirus outbreak caused his plans to be cancelled, his family and friends came up with a new way to make his day special.

Cason received a pair of walkie-talkies as a birthday gift, with instructions to put one in the mailbox so people could still wish him a happy birthday. Throughout the day, friends, family and even his babysitter stopped by his house to see him.

For Cason’s parents, they wanted to make sure that his seventh birthday would still be memorable.

“I just think it’s important right now to try and find the positives in what we can, we’ve really been trying hard to keep our kids positive, and we just wanted some way to have him remember this birthday and still enjoy himself,” said Beth Lawson, Cason’s mom.

The birthday fun didn’t stop there, as Cason has also received more than 50 birthday cards in the mail from friends and family.