7 arrested in Manistique on numerous drug charges

The Manistique Public Safety Department (MPSD) has released details on seven arrests made this week.

According to public safety, the offenses happened January through March 2020. The individuals and their alleged offenses are listed below:

28-year-old Jon Robert Zentner, of Manistique, was charged on one count of conspiracy to commit the delivery/manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety, and has a probable cause conference set for April 8 at 9 a.m. Zentner's preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15 at 1 p.m.

20-year-old Vanessa Yvonne Barton, of Cooks, is facing four counts as follows:

- Delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine

- Conspiracy to commit the delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine

- Using a computer to commit a crime, a felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison and/or a $20,000 fine

- Maintaining a drug house, knowingly or intentionally keeping a vehicle used to keep or sell controlled substances, a high court misdemeanor, punishable by up to 2 years and/or a $25,000 fine

Barton's bond was set at $25,000 cash, with 10 percent payment allowing for release on a GPS tether. She has a probable cause conference set for April 8 at 9 a.m. and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15 at 10:00 a.m.

21-year-old Jacob Bradley Lockhart, of Manistique, is facing three counts, as follows:

- Delivery of a controlled substance (narcotics or cocaine) less than 50 grams, on school or library property. This was delivering less than 50 grams of a mixture containing amphetamine to another person within 1,000 feet of school or library property, a felony punishable by 2 to 60 years in prison and/or a $75,000 fine

- Delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance (schedules 1, 2, and 3 except marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and cocaine), delivering amphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 7 years and/or a $10,000 fine

- Using a computer to commit a crime, a felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison and/or a $20,000 fine

Lockhart's personal recognizance bond was set at $20,000. He has a probable cause conference set for April 4 at 9 a.m.and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25 at 10 a.m.

24-year-old Amanda Lynn Pokela, of Manistique, is facing five counts, as follows:

- Delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance (schedules 1, 2, and 3 except marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and cocaine), delivering suboxone/burenorphine, a felony punishable by up to 7 years and/or a $10,000 fine

- Using a computer to commit a crime, maximum of 4 years or more in prison, but less than 10 years, a felony punishable by up to 7 years and/or a $7,000 fine

- Delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance (schedules 1, 2, and 3 except marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and cocaine), delivering burenorphine, a felony punishable by up to 7 years and/or a $10,000 fine

- Using a computer to commit a crime, maximum of 4 years or more in prison, but less than 10 years, a felony punishable by up to 7 years and/or a $5,000 fine

- Maintaining a drug house, knowingly or intentionally maintaining a house used to keep or sell controlled substances, a high court misdemeanor, punishable by up to 2 years and/or a $25,000 fine

Pokela's bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. She has a probable cause conference set for April 8 at 9 a.m. and a preliminary hearing for April 15 at 2 p.m.

23-year-old Tyler Jon Henry, of Manistique, is facing four counts, as follows:

- Conspiracy to commit the delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine

- Delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine

- Creation/delivery of a counterfeit substance (narcotics/ecstasy), delivered a counterfeit substance that was methamphetamine intended for human consumption, a felony punishable by 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine

- Using a computer to commit a crime, a felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison and/or a $20,000 fine

Henry's bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. He has a probable cause conference set for April 8 at 9 a.m. and a preliminary hearing for April 15 at 2 p.m.

25-year-old Lisa Ann Florek, of Manistique, is facing five counts, as follows:

- Delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance (schedules 1, 2, and 3 except marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and cocaine), delivering suboxone, a felony punishable by up to 7 years and/or a $10,000 fine

- Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, maximum of 4 years or more in prison, but less than 10 years, a felony punishable by up to 7 years and/or a $5,000 fine

- Maintaining a drug house, knowingly or intentionally maintaining a house used to keep or sell controlled substances, a high court misdemeanor, punishable by up to 2 years and/or a $25,000 fine

- Delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance (schedules 1, 2, and 3 except marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and cocaine), delivering burenorphine, a felony punishable by up to 7 years and/or a $10,000 fine

Florek was also charged as a habitual offender, second notice, which is a sentencing enhancement by the court on current offenses. She has not yet been arraigned in the 93rd District Court.

22-year-old Zachary Robery Schnurer, of Manistique, has been charged on one count of maintaining a drug house, knowingly or intentionally keeping a vehicle used to keep or sell controlled substances, a high court misdemeanor, punishable by up to 2 years and/or a $25,000 fine. His personal recognizance bond was set at $20,000. Schnurer has a probable cause conference set for April 8 at 9 a.m.and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15 at 11 a.m.

All of the above suspects were originally lodged at the Schoolcraft County Jail and were arraigned in the 93rd District Court (unless otherwise stated) on Wednesday, March 25.

MPSD says these arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into illegal narcotics trafficking in that area. This investigation is ongoing.

Manistique Public Safety was assisted by the agency's K-9 Unit, the Schoolcraft County Sheriff's Office, the Sault Tribe Police Department, the 93rd District Probation Department, and the Michigan State Police.