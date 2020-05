The Crystal Falls Lions Club has announced that this year's 56th annual Bass Fest has been canceled out of concern from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for July 12 and 13. A date for 2021 has not yet been announced.

The Lions Club says it is still working to figure out plans for its famous chicken dinner, and will announce further details in the future.

This is the first time the event has been canceled in 50 years.