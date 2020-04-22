53rd annual Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo canceled

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The 53rd Annual Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo set for July 2020 has been canceled.
This includes the Queen/Princess pageant and the 2020 Limited Edition Raffle.
The rodeo was originally scheduled for the weekend of July 17-18, 2020.
The U.P. Championship Rodeo organizers say they have relied solely on sponsorships and spectators, and would not be a success without that support.
Organizers say that due to the financial uncertainty of the community, the decision did not come lightly. The health and well-being of staff, volunteers, spectators, and participants.
All money received from sponsorships, vendors, Queen/Princess contestants, Limited Raffle or Market Days will be refunded.
Organizers say they hope for greener pastures and will be back in July 2021.