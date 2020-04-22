53rd annual Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo canceled

The 53rd Annual Upper Peninsula Championship Rodeo set for July 2020 has been canceled.

This includes the Queen/Princess pageant and the 2020 Limited Edition Raffle.

The rodeo was originally scheduled for the weekend of July 17-18, 2020.

The U.P. Championship Rodeo organizers say they have relied solely on sponsorships and spectators, and would not be a success without that support.

Organizers say that due to the financial uncertainty of the community, the decision did not come lightly. The health and well-being of staff, volunteers, spectators, and participants.

All money received from sponsorships, vendors, Queen/Princess contestants, Limited Raffle or Market Days will be refunded.

Organizers say they hope for greener pastures and will be back in July 2021.

