500+ COVID-19 cases in Michigan; Gov. Whitmer to hold press conference

There are now more than 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, according to the latest state data released Friday afternoon.

The new numbers show 225 new cases reported and two new deaths.

There are 549 total positive cases in Lower Michigan. State data shows the virus still hasn't been detected in the U.P., but experts say we should be acting like it's already here. Everyone must play a role to prevent the virus from spreading.

Some U.P. health departments are providing their own testing updates with the information that's available.

The latest update is from Delta County. As of Friday, Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties has submitted 15 specimens from Delta County to the state lab for testing. According to Delta County Administrator Emily DeSalvo, three were negative for COVID-19, and 12 are pending.

Several commercial and private labs are able to test COVID-19 specimens now, so there may be more Delta County residents with pending tests than Public Health is aware of at this point. Public Health encourages providers to submit information to Public Health, even when they are using a private lab.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is giving a press conference at 4:30 p.m. eastern time Friday with updated information for the state of Michigan. You can watch it live on TV6 & FOX UP.