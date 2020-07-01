Fourth of July parade comes early for Norlite Nursing Center residents

Wednesday, Norlite Nursing Center residents got to celebrate the 4th of July a little early. The activities director worked with the Jacobetti Home for Veterans and other groups in the city to organize a 4th of July parade for the residents.

Marquette City Police and Fire Departments, the U.S. Coast Guard and Marquette Mayor and other City Commissioners were just some participating in the parade. For the Norlite Activities Director, this is another big step in trying to move past the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our residents have been quarantined from family and friends since March so it's been very tough on them and as a facility, we're trying to put covid-19 behind us and move on to the future and today is just one way that my department at Norlite can do to help boost our residents spirits," said Activities Director, Amy Fraley.

Similar parades have happened at nursing facilities across the U.P. in an effort to get the residents outside and seeing friends and family.