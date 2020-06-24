45th annual Canal Run will be held virtually

The 45th annual Canal Run is moving to a virtual event this year.

The virtual event will be free for all participants.

Runners are invited to participate anytime between Monday, July 13 through Sunday, July 19.

“Putting on a safe, memorable and high-quality event is always our number one priority,” Race Director Angela Luskin said. “With everything we know and have researched, that would be put in jeopardy with an in-person event on July 18.”

Runners can register on the Canal Run website and email results to hello@canal.run, or post them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Participants can get the commemorative Canal Run shirt at the time of registration for $20.

Those who already registered for this year's event can choose between a full refund, pushing their registration to the 2021 event, or donating the fee to the Canal Run organization.