425 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan, 1 new UP case on Saturday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Saturday, May 16, cases in Michigan were up to 50,504 an increase of 425 new cases over Thursday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 4,880 total, with 55** new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 101, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 15 deaths reported.

There was a new case reported in Marquette County on Saturday, bringing that county's total to 52 cases, 10, and 26 recoveries.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also held a press conference, along with several religious leaders and MDHHS' Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. She announced the new 'Return to Learn' Advisory Council, to plan for the future of Michigan's K-12 schools. Click here to learn more about the council.

She also offered answers to questions from reporters about camping, Memorial Day, and more. View the press conference embedded below, of on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page. Click here to follow along in her presentation.

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 28,234, as of Friday, May 15. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

In Upper Michigan, there are also people recovering. So far, those numbers reported by health departments are:

Chippewa: 3 (includes MDOC)

Delta: 10 recoveries

Dickinson: 1 recovery

Gogebic: 3 recoveries

Houghton: 2 recoveries

Luce: 1 recovery (MDOC)

Marquette: 26 recoveries

Menominee: 1 recovery

On Monday, May 4, the National Guard began testing prison inmates at some U.P. prisons. As of Wednesday, May 13, at 3:00 p.m., here are the testing numbers for Upper Peninsula prisons, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 871, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 871, Pending tests: 0

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 814, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 814, Pending tests: 0

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,334, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 2,331, Pending tests: 3

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,539, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,423, Pending tests: 115

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 892, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 886, Pending tests: 6

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,073, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,069, Pending tests: 3

**Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 19 additional deaths identified by this methodology.